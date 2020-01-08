Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.98.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.