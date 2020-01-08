SportyCo (SPF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $172.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX, Livecoin and OKEx. SportyCo has a total market cap of $47,915.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

