Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on S shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of S opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

