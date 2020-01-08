SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $72.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SSNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. 277,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,502,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 646,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after buying an additional 642,179 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

