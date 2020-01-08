Stakinglab Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $20,534.00 and $588.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00159313 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,159,586 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

