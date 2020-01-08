Starbase (STAR) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $33,684.00 and $223.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

