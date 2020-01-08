Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 173,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,968. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

