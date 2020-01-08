Startcoin Price Down 0.6% This Week (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $124,838.00 and $1.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

