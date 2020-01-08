Status (SNT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Status has a market capitalization of $31.80 million and $12.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, Tidex, DEx.top, ZB.COM, BigONE, IDCM, Ovis, Cobinhood, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, ABCC, Koinex, Bancor Network, Neraex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Gate.io, IDEX, ChaoEX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX, Kyber Network, IDAX, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Bithumb and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

