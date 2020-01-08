Stealth Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $15,103.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003644 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001033 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,392,564 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

