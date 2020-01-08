Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Steem has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and $763,198.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001541 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,034.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.97 or 0.02926991 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00651731 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000503 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 373,283,898 coins and its circulating supply is 356,309,804 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, Binance, RuDEX, Bithumb, Poloniex, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

