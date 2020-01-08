SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,732.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008928 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

