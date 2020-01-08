STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

STM opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

