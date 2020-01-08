Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 8th (AIQUY, ATI, BA, BDX, BXMT, CINF, COG, CSCO, CSLT, ELSSF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $371.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $419.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $275.00 price target on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.60.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Parker Drilling Company provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company’s Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. Its Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore markets. Parker Drilling Company is based in Houston, United States. “

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palomar Holdings Inc. is a property insurance company. It is focused on providing specialty property insurance products for individuals and businesses. The company’s primary business includes Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and REI. Palomar Holdings Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

VF (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

