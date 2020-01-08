STPT Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $307,330.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STPT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 667,546,727 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.