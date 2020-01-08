Stratis (STRAT) Achieves Market Cap of $29.01 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Crex24, Bittylicious and Coinrail. Stratis has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $676,549.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,634,869 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

