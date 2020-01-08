Stronghold Token (SHX) Price Tops $0.0003

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Stronghold Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Stronghold Token has a total market cap of $852,497.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,379,269,102 tokens. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg. Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx.

Stronghold Token Token Trading

Stronghold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

