Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $14,404,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 517,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,215. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

