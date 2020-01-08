SunTrust Banks Upgrades Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Hold

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE B opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.