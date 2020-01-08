SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a market cap of $32,574.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,115,124 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.