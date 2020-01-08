Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.33 ($8.07).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SDRY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Insiders have bought 5,098 shares of company stock worth $2,544,912 over the last three months.

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 505 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

