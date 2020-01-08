Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 188,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.