SwftCoin (SWFTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $1.63 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

