Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,497 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.72% of Synovus Financial worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9,494.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 466,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,622. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

