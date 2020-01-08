Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,927,000. Audentes Therapeutics accounts for approximately 23.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 1.66% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 562,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. 21,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.