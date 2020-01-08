Syquant Capital Sas Buys 104,143 Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the quarter. Wesco Aircraft accounts for about 2.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.36% of Wesco Aircraft worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 20.8% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 440,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,781 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 625.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 216,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

WAIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Wesco Aircraft stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 124,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.47. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.13 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.