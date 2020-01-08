Syquant Capital Sas Buys Shares of 972,449 Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 972,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,511,000. Tallgrass Energy accounts for 11.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.35% of Tallgrass Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 320.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of TGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 1,580,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

