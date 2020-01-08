Syquant Capital Sas Invests $4.69 Million in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,047,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000. Teekay Offshore Partners comprises approximately 2.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.74% of Teekay Offshore Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,762,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,661,000 after acquiring an additional 56,587,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 86.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 975,120 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 39,590.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 633,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Offshore Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

TOO remained flat at $$1.54 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,775. The stock has a market cap of $631.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

