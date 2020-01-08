Syquant Capital Sas Invests $42.90 Million in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 505,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,897,000. The Medicines makes up about 22.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.63% of The Medicines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

The Medicines stock remained flat at $$84.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $84.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

