Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

TIF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.84. 1,072,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

