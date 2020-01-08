Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000. Ra Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.28% of Ra Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,744. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $496,799.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,549.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,205,450. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

