Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,000. Tech Data makes up 7.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.29% of Tech Data at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

