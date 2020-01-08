Syquant Capital Sas Takes $10.61 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000. Allergan makes up 5.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allergan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Allergan by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Allergan stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.75. The stock had a trading volume of 125,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $192.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.