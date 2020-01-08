Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 35,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,219,156.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,759,106 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

