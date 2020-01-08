Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

