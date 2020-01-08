TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

TC Pipelines stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,886. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

