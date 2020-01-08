TD Securities Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Reduce

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of RRC opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 380,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,815 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

