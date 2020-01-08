TD Securities Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$24.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TSE H remained flat at $C$25.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 158,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.28. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$20.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

