TD Securities Upgrades Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) to “Action List Buy”

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.92.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.69. 2,421,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$22.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,524,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,291,960. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $513,580 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

