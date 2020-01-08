TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Tops $0.0152

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $180,330.00 and approximately $2,587.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000889 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

