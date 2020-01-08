Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 145,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

