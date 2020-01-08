TEMCO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119,827.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $119,827.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,150,701,447 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.