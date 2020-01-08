Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($6.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

