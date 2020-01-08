TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

TCEHY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.