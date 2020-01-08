TERA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $298,057.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. In the last week, TERA has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $298,057.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

