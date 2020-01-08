Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cormark raised Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE TGZ traded down C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 491,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,944. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.32. The company has a market cap of $739.12 million and a P/E ratio of -23.99.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.35 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Teranga Gold will post 0.45966 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.