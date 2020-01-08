Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Upgraded by Cormark to Top Pick

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

TGZ stock traded down C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.98. The company had a trading volume of 491,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,944. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.97 and a 1 year high of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a market cap of $739.12 million and a P/E ratio of -23.99.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$94.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 0.45966 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

