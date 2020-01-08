Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $790,309.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.02923381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00642164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

