Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSCDY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 260,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,999. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

