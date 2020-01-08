Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, QBTC, CoinEx and DigiFinex. Tether has a market cap of $4.61 billion and $35.22 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,062,758 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, BitMart, TOPBTC, Coinut, MBAex, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, C2CX, BTC-Alpha, BtcTurk, FCoin, B2BX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Liqui, IDAX, Gate.io, ABCC, Bibox, UEX, Bittrex, OOOBTC, BigONE, BitForex, Kryptono, Iquant, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, LBank, Exmo, OKEx, Upbit, Kraken, TDAX, EXX, Binance, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Poloniex, CoinEx, ChaoEX, IDCM and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.